Chiarot logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Chiarot grabbed his first assist on Michael Rasmussen's tally midway through the third period before he grabbed a second helper on Klim Kostin's goal just 20 seconds later. It's the first multi-point game of the season for Chiarot, who came into the day with just two points (one goal, one assist) across his first 12 contests. The 32-year-old blueliner should continue to see regular minutes in a top-four role with Detroit, though he shouldn't be counted on for consistent offensive production -- Chiarot hasn't surpassed the 20-point mark in a season since the 2019-20 campaign with Montreal.