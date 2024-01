Chiarot notched an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Chiarot has two points over his last four games after going 11 contests without getting on the scoresheet for the bulk of December. The 32-year-old blueliner maintains a top-four role with his defensive play, not his scoring. He's up to 11 points, 58 shots on net, 72 hits, 80 blocked shots, 30 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 40 appearances this season.