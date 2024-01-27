Chiarot (upper body) will be sidelined through the All-Star break, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Chiarot has already missed three games since suffering an upper-body injury Jan. 19 in Carolina. The 32-year-old blueliner is slated to miss Detroit's next two contests before the All-Star game as well, as he'll look to return following the break on Feb. 10 against Vancouver. Chiarot has three goals and 12 points in 45 games this season. Justin Holl will likely remain in the lineup on the Red Wings' third pairing.