Chiarot signed a four-year, $19 million contract with the Red Wings on Thursday.

Chiarot drew into 74 games split between the Canadiens and the Panthers in 2021-22, picking up nine goals and 26 points while averaging 22:51 of ice time per contest. The 31-year-old blueliner should continue to produce at a similar rate while skating in a top-four role with Detroit in 2022-23.