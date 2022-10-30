Chiarot chipped in five hits and three blocks during a 2-1 win over the Wild on Saturday.
Chiarot, who is serving as a top-pairing blueliner, remains focused on his defensive responsibilities. The 31-year-old remains pointless in six-straight games but is finding different ways to contribute. He shared the team lead in hits and tied for second in blocked shots in 22:04 of ice time.
