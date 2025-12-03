Chiarot scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

Chiarot is on a bit of a hot stretch for a shutdown defenseman, racking up four points over his last six outings. The blueliner is up to eight points, 34 shots on net, 63 hits, 59 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 27 appearances this season. Chiarot won't sustain this pace, but his production in the physical categories has been higher than in recent years, which could hive appeal in banger leagues.