Chiarot scored a goal on two shots on net and added an assist, three blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

The veteran blueliner got a comeback from a 3-1 deficit started midway through the third period before getting the puck to Alex DeBrincat in OT for the winner. It was Chiarot's first multi-point performance of the season, and through 22 games he's produced two goals and six points with 49 hits, 45 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-5 rating.