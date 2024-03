Chiarot recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Chiarot provided the secondary helper on the first of two goals for burgeoning winger Lucas Raymond. As a second-pairing defenseman who rarely works on the power play, Chiarot isn't the type of player that fantasy managers generally covet. However, the veteran is mixing it up a bit, pairing 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) with 130 hits and 135 blocked shots through 63 games.