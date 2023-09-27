Chiarot (personal) isn't expected to return until midway through the preseason, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

It remains to be seen exactly where Chiarot will fit in the lineup since the Red Wings acquired Jeff Petry, Shayne Gostisbehere and Justin Holl in the offseason. Last year, Chiarot potted five goals to go with 14 helpers through 76 games to complement a career-high 164 blocked shots, but his minus-31 plus-minus rating was the worst on the team.