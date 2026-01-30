Chiarot scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Chiarot's goal came just one day after he signed a three-year contract extension. The 34-year-old blueliner has been a decent shutdown presence for the Red Wings over the last four years. He's up to 12 points, 66 shots on net, 111 hits, 114 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 55 appearances this season, giving him an outside chance to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his career.