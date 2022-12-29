Chiarot went plus-2 with an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Chiarot was resolute in helping the Wings claw their way back from a four-goal deficit and steal a road win. The 31-year-old was well rested since Friday's game against the Senators got cancelled due to severe weather, and he picked up 22:19 of ice time, including 1:46 shorthanded, in this comeback thriller. Despite having a decade's worth of NHL service time, Chiarot has never played an 82-game season, but he has yet to miss a game in his debut campaign with Detroit.