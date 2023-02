Chiarot collected two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Chiarot factored into the first two goals for Detroit, putting a merciful end to an eight-game point drought. In case you missed it, the top-pairing defender came up unscathed following his collision with Lucas Raymond in practice Friday, but Raymond wasn't so fortunate, as he ended up missing the latest contest with a lower-body injury.