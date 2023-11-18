Chiarot contributed an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs as part of the Global Series in Sweden.

Chiarot was the primary distributor on a Lucas Raymond tally to put the Red Wings up 2-0 heading into the third period, but the Maple Leafs dominated the final frame for some extra excitement in Stockholm. Chiarot has crafted four assists over his last five games, which has him on a career-best offensive pace of 28 points, but he's off the power play and that's the major drag on his fantasy value.