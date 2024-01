Chiarot notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Chiarot has three points over his last seven outings. The 32-year-old has played in a top-four since the holiday break, exceeding 20 minutes of ice time in six of the last nine contests. The blueliner is up to 12 points with 60 shots on net, 83 hits, 88 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 43 appearances this season.