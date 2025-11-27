Chiarot scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM, doled out six hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Chiarot has four points over his last seven games. The 34-year-old blueliner isn't known for his offense, but he has chipped in three goals and four helpers over 24 outings this season, which puts him more than halfway to matching his 13-point total from the 2024-25 campaign. In 2025-26, he's added 26 shots on net, 28 PIM, 57 hits, 49 blocks and a plus-2 rating while seeing time in a top-four role.