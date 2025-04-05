Chiarot scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The goal was Chiarot's first since Feb. 2 versus the Canucks. He snapped a six-game point drought as well, opening the scoring 9:03 into the contest. Chiarot is primarily a stay-at-home defenseman, so his scoring struggles don't come as a surprise. He's produced four goals, 12 points, 101 shots on net, 118 hits, 132 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 74 appearances in 2024-25, which has him on track for his lowest point total since 2017-18 (14).