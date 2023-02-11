Chiarot notched two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Chiarot and his blue line partner Moritz Seider picked up both assists on Detroit's first two goals of the game, giving the Wings a 2-0 lead before three minutes had elapsed in the first period. Chiarot snapped an eight-game point drought in the process, and on the season the 31-year-old is up to four goals and 15 points through 51 contests.
