Chiarot (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Carolina on Thursday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.
In addition to Chiarot, the Wings are expected to put Simon Edvinsson back onto the blue line Thursday, which likely means both Robert Hagg and Gustav Lindstrom will serve as healthy scratches. For his part, Chiarot needs just two more points to reach the 20-point threshold for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
More News
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Not available Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Earns assist in win•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Sets up two goals in win•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Delivers helper in narrow loss•
-
Red Wings' Ben Chiarot: Secures helper in wild win•