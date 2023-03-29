Chiarot (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Carolina on Thursday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

In addition to Chiarot, the Wings are expected to put Simon Edvinsson back onto the blue line Thursday, which likely means both Robert Hagg and Gustav Lindstrom will serve as healthy scratches. For his part, Chiarot needs just two more points to reach the 20-point threshold for the fourth time in the last five seasons.