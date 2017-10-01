Play

Red Wings' Ben Street: Gets hook from Wings

Street was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The undrafted center hasn't been able to avoid the minor leagues in any given year since coming out of the University of Wisconsin following the 2009-10 campaign. Look for him to be assigned to AHL Grand Rapids in the likely even that he clears waivers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories