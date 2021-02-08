Ryan posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Ryan set up Givani Smith for a goal at 17:02 of the second period, which stood as the game-winner. After starting the year with four goals in his first three contests, Ryan hasn't potted a puck in the last nine outings. He has three assists to help soften the blow a bit, but the 33-year-old winger is at a modest seven points in 12 games overall. The Red Wings' offense isn't great at just 2.00 goals per game, so Ryan's bound to struggle through some scoring droughts this year.