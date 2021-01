Ryan (undisclosed) is slated to make his season debut against Carolina on Saturday.

Ryan -- who missed the Opening Night matchup with the Hurricanes on Thursday -- not only was back at practice Friday but also joined the No. 1 power-play unit, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. The 33-year-old winger should be capable of reaching the 15-goal mark this season and could even challenge for more if he continues to play with the man advantage.