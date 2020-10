Ryan secured a one-year, $1 million contract with the Red Wings on Friday.

Ryan saw the last two years of his contract with the Senators bought out, which is likely why he was willing to sign for a minimal amount with Detroit. After battling through personal issues, the winger managed to register five goals and three helpers in 24 games last season. Selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, Ryan could return to being a 30-goal score in a first-line role for Wings.