Ryan found the back of the net in his Red Wings debut Saturday, contributing to a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes.

The veteran emerged from the slot for a slick one-timer courtesy of Filip Zadina. Ryan missed the season opener due to an undisclosed injury, though he came out unscathed through 12:37 of ice time, including 1:21 on the power play, in his debut with the Winged Wheel.