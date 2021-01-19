Ryan scored both Detroit goals Monday in a 3-2 loss to Columbus.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period by snapping the puck past Joonas Korpisalo right off a faceoff, then collected his second in somewhat controversial fashion in the final minute of the third, as it was initially waved off due to goalie interference before being ruled a good goal upon review. Ryan scored only five goals and eight points in 24 games for the Sens last season, but the move to the Wings seemed to have lit a fire under the 33-year-old, and he's already found the back of the net three times in two games for Detroit.