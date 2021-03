Ryan scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators.

Ryan's tally in the final minute of the first period gave the Red Wings a lifeline, but they didn't strike again. The 34-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 14 points, 71 shots on net and 27 PIM in 31 appearances. He also carries a minus-14 rating.