Ryan notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Ryan set up two of Sam Gagner's three tallies in the contest. The 33-year-old Ryan had gone cold recently with just one goal in his last six outings, so this was a much-needed return to form. The winger has five goals, 11 points, 46 shots on net, 22 hits and 21 PIM through 21 appearances this season.