Ryan (undisclosed) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Head coach Jeff Blashill didn't reveal what Ryan is dealing with, but the 33-year-old winger was unable to practice Monday. Frans Nielsen practiced in his place on the third line and could draw in if Ryan can't go. Ryan has recorded 13 points and 67 shots on net through 28 games this season.