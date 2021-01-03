Ryan participated in an informal skate with his new Red Wings team Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, adding that the veteran skated on a line centered by Robby Fabbri and opposite Filip Zadina.

Ryan inked a one-year deal with the Red Wings in October of 2020 following a seven-year run in Ottawa. There isn't much invested in him at $1 million, but the Wings should benefit from the veteran's leadership as he helps lay the foundation for a full rebuild. Drafted 2nd overall to the Ducks in 2005, Ryan is heading into his 14th season, with his hockey resume featuring 254 career goals and 301 assists between 833 games. The perennial power-play producer could be a sneaky source of fantasy points if his line arrangement with Fabbri and Zadina carries over to the regular season.