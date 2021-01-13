Ryan (undisclosed) was at practice Wednesday in a non-contact jersey, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

With just one day remaining before the season opener against Carolina on Thursday, it seems unlikely Ryan will be ready in time. In his stead, Filip Zadina figures to get bumped up to a top-six role that may include some power-play minutes as well. After appearing in just 24 games last season, Ryan is no doubt eager to return to being a .5 point-per-game player as he's been for much of his career.