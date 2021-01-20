Ryan scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Ryan has had a fantastic start to the season, and that continued with his fourth goal of the year, which gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead in the second period. The winger is up to four goals on only seven shots -- regression is looming. He's added 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating through four contests. Ryan will make for a popular DFS pick while he's hot, and a top-six role will probably allow him to come back to earth slowly rather than a sudden drop-off in performance.
