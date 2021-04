Ryan (upper body) has missed six consecutive games and that is negatively affecting his trade value, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

A proven veteran with a scoring touch, Ryan -- who has a $1 million cap hit -- is among the Red Wings most likely to be dealt by the April 12 deadline, but Khan suggests that there is concern about all the time that the forward has missed lately. Ryan reportedly was at practice Wednesday, but there is no concrete timetable for his return.