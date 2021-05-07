Ryan, a pending unrestricted free agent recovering from triceps surgery, hopes to return to the Red Wings next season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Ryan is 34 years old but still looking forward to his 15th season in the NHL. The established offensive producer had seven goals and just as many assists working against a minus-14 rating through 33 games in his debut campaign with the Wings. If Ryan ultimately brokers a new deal from Detroit, it will be interesting to see how much money he earns; many hockey pundits praised GM Steve Yzerman for signing Ryan to a one-year, $1 million deal in October of 2020.