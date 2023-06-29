Cleveland was selected 47th overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Every year there are a handful of defenders drafted simply because they are big and nasty and a pain in the neck to play against. Cleveland falls into that category. Nearly 6-foot-5 and well north of 200 pounds, he makes life miserable for opposing forwards and his effort level is exceptional. The issue is the rest of his game. Cleveland can struggle to execute even the most routine of offensive plays at times, something that will almost certainly become a bigger issue as he moves up the ladder. The NCAA is called much tighter than the CHL, meaning Cleveland could find himself in the penalty box early and often in his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin this coming fall.