Cleveland will play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth this upcoming season, Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now reports Wednesday.

Cleveland will be playing for his third NCAA school, having started at Wisconsin before moving to Colorado College last year. With the Tigers, the 20-year-old blueliner recorded just three points in 37 games. Given his lack of offensive upside, even if Cleveland eventually makes the NHL, he is unlikely to offer enough fantasy production to be relevant.