Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: All clear Saturday
Perlini (face) will draw into the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Boston, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The 23-year-old only missed one contest after a laceration on his nose required 23 stitches following a skate to the face. Perlini potted his only goal of the season against Boston last time the two teams faced off Feb. 9. His addition to the lineup will see Justin Abdelkader head to the press box Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Won't play against Devils•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Avoids serious injury•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Finally finds twine•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: On outside looking in•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Hits new low in ice time•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Finds first point with helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.