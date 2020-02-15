Perlini (face) will draw into the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Boston, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The 23-year-old only missed one contest after a laceration on his nose required 23 stitches following a skate to the face. Perlini potted his only goal of the season against Boston last time the two teams faced off Feb. 9. His addition to the lineup will see Justin Abdelkader head to the press box Saturday.