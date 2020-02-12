Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Avoids serious injury
Perlini took a skate to the face in Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo but didn't suffer any serious injuries, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Perlini logged just 3:49 of ice time prior to Tuesday's incident, in which he recorded one shot and one block. Unless there is significant swelling or other complications, the winger will likely be in the lineup versus the Devils on Thursday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Finally finds twine•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: On outside looking in•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Hits new low in ice time•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Finds first point with helper•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Still settling in with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Dealt to Motor City•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.