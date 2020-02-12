Play

Perlini took a skate to the face in Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo but didn't suffer any serious injuries, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Perlini logged just 3:49 of ice time prior to Tuesday's incident, in which he recorded one shot and one block. Unless there is significant swelling or other complications, the winger will likely be in the lineup versus the Devils on Thursday.

