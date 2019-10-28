Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Dealt to Motor City
Perlini was traded to the Red Wings in exchange for blueliner Alec Regula on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Perlini requested a trade just a few days ago as he's been a healthy scratch for nine of Chicago's 10 games this season. The 23-year-old winger should fit somewhere in Detroit's bottom-six and give them a bit of secondary scoring. Perlini has 45 goals in 200 career NHL contests.
