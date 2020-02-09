Perlini scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in the second period, snapping the puck past Tuukka Rask from the faceoff circle. It took Perlini 31 games to finally light the lamp after he scored 14 goals in 68 games last season, and the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft -- already on his third organization in four seasons -- may need to find some more production in a hurry if he wants to hang onto an NHL roster spot.