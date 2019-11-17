Perlini generated an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Perlini set up another struggling forward, Taro Hirose, for a goal in the second period. The helper was Perlini's first point of the year in 10 games between the Red Wings and Blackhawks. The 23-year-old has added 18 shots this season. He's getting a chance in a bottom-six role with the Red Wings -- Perlini has averaged 12:30 per game since he was traded. Hopefully getting his first point will help the winger find his scoring touch again.