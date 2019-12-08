Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Hits new low in ice time
Perlini was on the ice for just 12 shifts in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
Perlini was never on the ice for longer than a minute, and he logged only 06:54 of ice time. This was his lowest clip in 17 games since joining Wings via a trade with the Blackhawks on Oct. 28. Perlini has shown flashes of offensive potential in the past, so it's rather disconcerting that he hasn't carved out a meaningful role on a floundering Detroit team that has lost 11 straight games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Finds first point with helper•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Still settling in with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Dealt to Motor City•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Looking for greener pastures•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Struggling to crack lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Re-signs with Chicago•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.