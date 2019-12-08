Perlini was on the ice for just 12 shifts in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Perlini was never on the ice for longer than a minute, and he logged only 06:54 of ice time. This was his lowest clip in 17 games since joining Wings via a trade with the Blackhawks on Oct. 28. Perlini has shown flashes of offensive potential in the past, so it's rather disconcerting that he hasn't carved out a meaningful role on a floundering Detroit team that has lost 11 straight games.