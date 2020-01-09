Play

Perlini has missed three of the past four games as a healthy scratch.

Perlini remains on the active roster as a spare forward. It's not beyond the realm of possibility that he'll end up getting waived and subsequently demoted to AHL Grand Rapids, but seeing as how the Wings still have some fight left in them despite a horrendous record (11-30-3), Perlini should still get the occasional top-level look.

