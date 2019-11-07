Red Wings' Brendan Perlini: Still settling in with Wings
Perlini, whom the Red Wings acquired in a late-October trade with the Blackhawks, is minus-3 and still searching for his first point with the Red Wings through four contests.
A lack of continuity is a bit of a concern for Perlini, as he's moved on to his fourth team since the Coyotes took him 12th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The Wings desperately need to channel more offense into the bottom-six group, as no other Detroit skater has reached double digits in points aside from the top line of Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha. Perlini compiled 31 goals between his first two seasons with Arizona, so we know he has it in him if utilized properly.
