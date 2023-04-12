Lashoff will hang up his skates and call it a career, the Griffins announced Wednesday.

Lashoff spent the bulk of his professional career playing in the minors, logging 628 games for AHL Grand Rapids in which he notched 32 goals and 100 assists, plus another 20 points in 75 playoff contests. The Albany, New York native did see some action in the NHL with the Red Wings for whom he made 136 appearances and garnered 15 points. Undrafted coming out of the OHL, Lashoff put together a quality 14-year professional career.