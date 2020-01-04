Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Bags assist Friday
Lashoff registered an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Lashoff has only made four appearances this season, and the assists was his first point. He's added nine hits and five blocks. The 29-year-old is nothing more than defensive depth -- he's never had more than six points in a campaign, and that total came in 2013-14. He should continue to see playing time while Jonathan Ericsson (face) is sidelined.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.