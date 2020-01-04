Lashoff registered an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Lashoff has only made four appearances this season, and the assists was his first point. He's added nine hits and five blocks. The 29-year-old is nothing more than defensive depth -- he's never had more than six points in a campaign, and that total came in 2013-14. He should continue to see playing time while Jonathan Ericsson (face) is sidelined.