Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Emergency recall
Lashoff was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings reportedly have one standard recall remaining, but the transaction for Lashoff doesn't count since it's deemed an emergency concerning the status of Jonathan Ericsson, who has a lower-body injury. It's been a great week for Lashoff, as he earned a two-year contract extension Wednesday, and the rearguard suddenly has an outside chance of being deployed for Saturday's matinee against the Islanders.
