Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Headed back to the minors
Lashoff was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Lashoff will have to wait a little while longer before making his season debut. Limited to three assists in 17 games with AHL Grand Rapids, the 28-year-old isn't worth a spot on any fantasy roster.
