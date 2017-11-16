Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Heading to NHL as insurance policy
Lashoff is set to be recalled from AHL Grand Rapids, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
He's getting a look as an insurance option with Trevor Daley (upper body) considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's home game against the Sabres.
