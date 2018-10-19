Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Lands on waiver wire
Lashoff was waived by the Red Wings on Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Lashoff dealt with an undisclosed issue that rendered him a non-roster player to start the season, but his waiver move suggests he's healthy and ready to report to AHL Grand Rapids in the likely event that he clears waivers.
