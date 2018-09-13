Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Mystery injury surfaces
Lashoff is marked as injured on Detroit's official training camp roster. At this time, the nature and extent of his injury is unknown.
The 28-year-old has only appeared in six games over the last two seasons and only 123 over five years of NHL service time. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of the Sept. 19 preseason opener against the visiting Penguins.
