Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Needed at top level
Lashoff was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Lashoff helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 2010 World Junior Championship, and he's revered for having won the Calder Cup with the AHL's Griffin twice (2013, 2017). The Wings have called up the trusty defenseman since they find themselves thin on the blue line with Mike Green (lower body), Trevor Daley (foot) and Danny DeKeyser (hand) all in the training room due to their respective injuries.
